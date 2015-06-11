MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia flat despite weaker oil, Egypt slips

DUBAI, June 11 (Reuters) - Gains by Saudi Arabia’s property and consumer stocks offset losses in the petrochemicals sector following oil’s retreat on Thursday, while Egypt’s bourse edged down.

Overall, the main Saudi index was flat, supported by foodmaker Savola Group, up 1.5 percent, and major retail lender Al Rajhi Bank which rose 0.2 percent.

Real estate companies Jabal Omar and Dar Al Arkan climbed 0.9 and 1.2 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, leading petrochemicals firm Saudi Basic Industries edged down 0.6 percent after oil prices ended a two-day rally.

Egypt’s benchmark slipped 0.2 percent with most stocks in the red ahead of a monthly meeting of the central bank to discuss interest rates. Most analysts expect it to keep rates on hold.

Also, the $334 million flotation of the local subsidiary of Dubai developer Emaar Properties may be draining some liquidity from the market. The offer, now in its institutional stage, will become open to retail investors next week.

Investment firm Pioneers Holding was one of the few gainers, climbing 0.7 percent after it said its first-quarter profit had nearly doubled. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Toby Chopra)