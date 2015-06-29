FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Egyptian markets sink on Greek crisis
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Egyptian markets sink on Greek crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 29 (Reuters) - Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and Egypt fell in early trade on Monday, joining a global market slide triggered by the Greek debt crisis.

Saudi Arabia does not depend on foreign investment and its government has huge fiscal reserves, so it is better insulated from any euro zone crisis than many emerging markets. But a crisis could pull down global oil prices, which might hurt Saudi petrochemical firms in particular.

Both the Saudi stock index and petrochemical giant Saudi Basic Industries dropped 1.2 percent. The mining company Ma‘aden tumbled 4.3 percent.

However, Saudi Ground Services, which listed last Thursday, jumped 9.9 percent to 66.50 riyals after SICO started the stock with a buy rating and a target price of 74 riyals.

Egypt’s market slid 1.2 percent; a fresh economic slump in Europe could hurt a key export market and deprive it of tourism revenue. Global Telecom dropped 2.7 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.