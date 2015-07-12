MIDEAST STOCKS-Blue chips push up Saudi market; Egypt continues rebound

DUBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Buying in beaten-down blue chips lifted Saudi Arabia’s stock market early on Sunday, while Egypt’s market continued to rise on hopes it had formed at least a short-term bottom after a downtrend lasting several months.

The Saudi index climbed 0.5 percent as petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries, which had surged its 10 percent daily limit in response to a rebound of oil prices on Thursday, added a further 1.6 percent to 103.00 riyals. However, it quickly came off its intra-day high of 105.75 riyals, suggesting its rally was already losing steam.

Miner Ma‘adem, which had also jumped 10 percent on Thursday, gained a further 3.7 percent.

However, Zain Saudi fell 1.3 percent after the company said it had received an order from Saudi Arabia’s Department of Zakat and Income Tax for extra payments worth 619 million riyals ($165 million) for the years 2009-2011. It said it would appeal the order.

Egypt’s index rose 1.6 percent. On Thursday it had gained 0.9 percent, breaking a six-day losing streak and bouncing from a 15-month low that was down 25 percent from February’s multi-year peak.

Buying was broad-based. Investment bank EFG Hermes added 2.6 percent. Real estate developer Emaar Misr -- whose poor performance since it listed last Sunday after an initial public offer at 3.80 Egyptian pounds per share was one reason for the market’s gloom -- finally rose, gaining 1.5 percent to 3.34 pounds.

Nevertheless, trading volume in Cairo was moderate and there was no clear sign the market was staging anything more than a short-term rebound, after technical indicators showed the index became very ‘oversold’ on a near-term basis. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Potter)