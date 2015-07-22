FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Petrochem's strong quarter lifts Saudis; Egypt slips
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 22, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Petrochem's strong quarter lifts Saudis; Egypt slips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market edged up in early trade on Wednesday, supported by National Petrochemical Co (Petrochem), which surprised analysts with strong second-quarter earnings. Egypt’s bourse slipped.

Petrochem surged 8.6 percent after the company posted, just before the extended Eid al-Fitr break which began last week, a 55 percent increase in second-quarter net profit that it attributed, among other factors, to cheaper feedstock.

“Earnings stumped us and the consensus; margins likely significantly ahead of expectations,” NBK Capital said in a note, commenting on those results.

Petrochem’s parent company, Saudi Industrial Investment Group, posted a 61.4 percent increase in quarterly profit on Wednesday and its shares surged 6.4 percent, helping lift Saudi Arabia’s main stock index 0.2 percent.

Saudi Ground Services jumped 2.1 percent after reporting a 15 percent increase in second-quarter profit.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s index slipped 0.2 percent with most stocks in the red. South Valley Cement fell 1.3 percent after another company in the sector, Suez Cement , posted a 57 percent decline in quarterly profit.

But Amer Group rose 1.0 percent after its shareholders approved a report outlining a planned split into two companies. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia, Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.