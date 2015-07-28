FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia, Egypt stabilise after sell-offs
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia, Egypt stabilise after sell-offs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 28 (Reuters) - Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and Egypt moved little in early trade on Tuesday, stabilising after sharp declines earlier this week.

The main Saudi stock index inched up 0.1 percent after dropping 2.4 percent in the previous session in response to oil’s weakness.

Banking blue chips, such as Al Rajhi, up 1.0 percent, and Samba Financial Group, which added 0.7 percent, were the main supports for the benchmark.

But Middle East Paper Co tumbled 5.1 percent after it posted a 58 percent drop in second-quarter profit. PetroRabigh dropped 2.3 percent as its shares no longer carried a dividend.

Egypt’s index edged up 0.2 percent after dropping 2.5 percent in the two previous sessions.

Most stocks were positive and property developer Talaat Moustafa Group, up 1.7 percent, was the main support. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.