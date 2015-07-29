MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia, Egypt edge up; Savola shares drop after earnings

DUBAI, July 29 (Reuters) - Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and Egypt edged up on Wednesday despite some disappointing earnings reports from companies listed in Riyadh.

The main Saudi stock index gained 0.5 percent, supported by Al Rajhi Bank, which rose 0.9 percent.

Al Rajhi, one of the world’s largest Islamic banks, could potentially benefit from an eventual interest rate hike in the United States, which the U.S. Federal Reserve may hint at after its meeting later in the day.

A significant portion of Islamic deposits in Saudi Arabia carry no interest so if the country, whose currency is pegged to the U.S. dollar, raises rates in line with the Fed, this would boost Islamic banks’ margins - though it could also slow lending growth.

Meanwhile the kingdom’s biggest listed foodmaker, Savola Group, dropped 3.4 percent after reporting a 15.4 percent fall in second-quarter net profit, missing analysts’ forecasts as it warned its third-quarter profit was likely to plunge.

A smaller Saudi Arabian company, retailer United Electronics , fell 3.1 percent after it posted a 78 percent slide in second-quarter profit.

Middle East Paper Co jumped 2.9 percent, having filed a corrected earnings report after requesting a trading suspension on Tuesday, when its shares tumbled 5.1 percent.

The firm had initially posted a 58 percent decrease in second-quarter earnings. In a corrected statement, it said that because the selling shareholders would bear the costs of its May initial public offer, the profit decline was in fact 33 percent.

Egypt’s market rose broadly and the main index climbed 1.2 percent after some positive economic data. The country’s tourism revenue rose 3.1 percent in the first half of 2015 compared with the same period last year, the tourism minister said on Wednesday.

Pioneers Holding, which this week announced plans to list its real estate subsidiary Rooya, jumped 2 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Susan Fenton)