MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi edges down after oil drops; Egypt firm

DUBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market fell in early trade on Tuesday after oil prices tumbled again, while Egypt’s bourse rose on positive news from the real estate sector.

The main Saudi index edged down 0.5 percent as petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries slipped 0.9 percent. The firm’s profits are sensitive to oil prices, which dropped sharply on Monday, although Brent crude regained some ground on Tuesday to trade just above $50 a barrel.

Most other petrochemicals companies also fell and the sector’s index was down 1.1 percent.

In contrast, National Commercial Bank, the kingdom’s biggest lender, climbed 0.7 percent and Saudi Airline Catering rose 0.8 percent after it announced a quarterly dividend of 1.75 riyals, the same as in the last four quarters.

Egypt’s stock index rose 0.9 percent with most stocks positive and property companies among the main supports.

Developer Emaar Misr climbed 3.6 percent, having posted a 283 percent jump in net profit for the first half of this year and strong sales growth.

Heliopolis Housing surged 2.9 percent after posting an 11.4 percent increase in net profit for the 2014/15 fiscal year.

Real estate consultants JLL said in a quarterly report, released on Tuesday, that all sectors of the Cairo property market had performed positively with sentiment improving in the second quarter.

“Within the residential sector prices are expected to continue to rise in New Cairo, on the back of major new announcements...” said Ayman Sami, head of JLL’s Egypt office.

He added, however, that projects to the west of Cairo were unlikely to see such strong price growth. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Susan Fenton)