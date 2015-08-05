MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil supports Saudi Arabia; Egypt up before canal inaugurated

DUBAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market rose in early trade on Wednesday as Brent oil held above $50 a barrel, while Egypt’s bourse extended gains ahead of the inauguration of the New Suez Canal.

The main Saudi index edged up 0.4 percent with most stocks positive. Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries , which had tumbled this week tracking oil’s drop, rose 0.5 percent.

Other beaten-down petrochemicals stocks also rose. Saudi International Petrochemical Co, which had fallen 8 percent this week, climbed 1.6 percent.

Even telecommunications operator Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) , which had plunged over 10 percent after revising earnings for more than two years and posting a second-quarter loss, turned around and edged up 0.4 percent.

Egypt’s market rose 0.2 percent, with Juhayna Food Industries the main support, jumping 2.8 percent. The firm said a travel ban imposed on its chairman Safwan Thabet in a crackdown on Mubarak-era business tycoons had been lifted.

The Cairo government has declared Aug. 6 a public holiday to inaugurate the New Suez Canal, which it hopes will boost state revenues by allowing more ships to pass through the shortest route between Europe and Asia.

London-based Capital Economics said in a report the new channel “could in theory bring major economic benefits to the Egyptian economy. However, the government’s projections appear to be based on implausibly optimistic assumptions about world trade and we think the actual benefits are likely to be smaller than the authorities seem to be hoping for.”

Capital Economics calculated that assuming 5 percent annual growth in global trade volumes over the medium term, the project could increase Suez Canal revenues by roughly 1 percent of gross domestic product and boost Egypt’s GDP growth by 0.2 percentage points. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Mark Potter)