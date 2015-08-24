FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Egyptian stocks fall moderately in early trade
August 24, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Egyptian stocks fall moderately in early trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian and Egyptian stocks fell in early trade on Monday but the drops were much more moderate than losses in the previous session, suggesting investors were starting to bargain-hunt on dips.

The main Saudi index slipped 0.6 percent in the opening minutes, after tumbling 6.9 percent on Sunday. Some beaten-down blue chips such as miner Ma‘aden rose; Ma‘aden gained 1.8 percent.

However petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries, its earnings directly sensitive to falling oil prices, lost a further 1.8 percent.

Egypt’s stock index, which had slid 5.4 percent on Sunday, was down 0.9 percent on Monday morning. All of the 10 most heavily-traded stocks were lower. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by David French)

