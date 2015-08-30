FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia surges, boosted by stronger oil
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia surges, boosted by stronger oil

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market continued its sharp rebound in early trade on Sunday as stronger oil prices lifted shares in the petrochemical sector.

The kingdom’s main stock index jumped 4.2 percent in the opening minutes and petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) rose 6.5 percent. The petrochemical sector index added 5.7 percent.

Other sectors were also strong although lagging behind petrochemicals, for whom stronger oil translates into higher margins. National Commercial Bank, Saudi Arabia’s largest lender, surged 4.2 percent.

Saudi Arabia’s market had suffered the most from panic selling in the Gulf earlier this month and is still down 12.8 percent month-to-date.

Elsewhere in the Middle Easr, Egypt’s stock index edged up 0.6 percent in the opening minutes, with most stocks positive. Property developer Talaat Moustafa Group, up 2.1 percent, was the main support.

But Edita Food Industries underperformed and dropped 2.9 percent. Several investment banks, including Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Renaissance Capital and EFG Hermes, have cut the stock to “hold” or “neutral” from “buy” this month after the company published its second-quarter results, showing nearly flat profit in year-on-year terms. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.