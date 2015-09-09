FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Global rally lifts Egypt, Saudi Arabia
September 9, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Global rally lifts Egypt, Saudi Arabia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Egypt’s stock market rebounded in early trade on Wednesday, supported by a global equities rally, and Saudi Arabia’s bourse also rose broadly.

The Cairo index jumped 2.2 percent with most components positive. Heavyweight lender Commercial International Bank rose 2.8 percent.

Egypt’s stock market had fallen sharply on Tuesday after the country’s agriculture minister was arrested on suspicion of corruption, with the sell-off largely driven by sentiment rather than fundamentals.

On Wednesday, global stocks, including emerging markets, rallied, boosting foreign appetite for local equities. Foreign institutional investors were big net buyers on Wednesday, according to bourse data.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s main stock index climbed 1.1 percent With gains across all sectors.

National Commercial Bank, the kingdom’s top lender, was the main support, jumping 2.2 percent.

Saudi Arabia’s banking sector may benefit from the interest rate increase in the United States expected in coming months. Demand deposits in the kingdom carry zero interest and its monetary policy usually follows that of the Fed because the riyal is pegged to the dollar.

“The Federal Reserve Bank may tighten its monetary policy in the fourth quarter this year, which may bode well for the credit margins of Saudi banks given that demand deposits constitute 69 percent of total deposits,” Albilad Capital said in a note on Tuesday. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
