MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi slips alongside oil; Egypt extends gains

DUBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market edged down in early trade on Monday, tracking oil prices and other Gulf bourses, while Egypt rose on positive news.

The main Saudi stock index fell 0.3 percent with most sectors in the red. Heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries was down 0.7 percent as Brent crude, fell 1.1 percent.

Food maker Halwani Brothers was one of just a few gainers, rising 1.3 percent after the firm said it had submitted a binding offer to buy an Egyptian confectionery company. It did not disclose the value of the potential acquisition.

Egypt’s index rose 0.5 percent and Qalaa Holdings was the main support, surging 5.2 percent after announcing the second round of its capital increase had been covered 64.7 percent.

In that exercise, Qalaa’s co-investors in various ventures swapped their stakes for shares in Qalaa which allowed the firm to raise its stakes in core assets.

“As per our assessment, Qalaa’s current market capitalisation implies an undervalued situation,” the Cairo-based Naeem brokerage said in a note. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Toby Chopra)