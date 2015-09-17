MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks weigh on Saudi; Egypt inches up

DUBAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market fell in early trade on Thursday, largely because of weaker banks, while Egypt was mixed but marginally positive.

The main Saudi stock index fell 0.8 percent with Alinma Bank, down 3.8 percent, one of the main drags.

Another lender, Al Rajhi, fell 1.3 percent while National Commercial Bank, the kingdom’s biggest bank, was down 1.4 percent.

Analysts said there could be concerns about banks’ exposure to construction giant Saudi Binladin Group, which has been suspended from new contracts this week following the collapse of a crane in Mecca’s Grand Mosque, which killed 107 people.

“I think there are worries from the Binladin investigation,” said a Saudi analyst who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.

“Binladin is a major contractor and it has exposure to several, if not most, banks in the kingdom. It’s a sentiment reaction ... and I personally doubt that it will be removed from the construction scene,” he added.

“There might be redistribution of work, maybe new contractors will pick some of its work, but I don’t think it will collapse.”

Meanwhile, Egypt’s market climbed 0.2 percent, heading for a fifth daily gain in a row, but stocks were roughly evenly split between gainers and losers.

Egypt's central bank will make its own decision on interest rates later on Thursday and some analysts, although they appear to be in the minority, expect a cut, which could boost economic activity.