FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares slide on oil, Fed; Egypt also weak
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 20, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares slide on oil, Fed; Egypt also weak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock index fell in early trade on Sunday as unchanged U.S. Federal Reserve rates meant no boost for local banks and weaker oil weighed on petrochemicals. Egypt’s market also fell after its central bank kept rates on hold.

The main Saudi stock index fell 1.5 percent as Al Rajhi Bank lost 1.4 percent and petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries was down 1.6 percent.

Some investors had hoped that higher U.S. interest rates would boost the margins of Saudi Arabian banks as their deposits are largely interest-free. But the Fed kept its rates unchanged on Thursday.

United Cooperative Assurance dropped 3.2 percent after the company said on Sunday it had received a claim from Saudi Binladin Group over the collapse of a crane this month at the Grand Mosque in Mecca that killed more than 100 people.

The firm said it had appointed evaluators to determine the damage caused by the accident, adding that its client’s policy was more than 98 percent covered by reinsurers.

Egypt’s market edged down 0.5 percent with most stocks in the red after the country’s central bank also kept its rates on hold, despite some investors’ hopes for a cut.

Property developer SODIC, however, edged up 0.3 percent after being awarded a plot of about 31 acres on the outskirts of Cairo. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.