MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rebounds on positive corporate news; Saudi flat
#Financials
June 24, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rebounds on positive corporate news; Saudi flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, June 24 (Reuters) - Positive corporate news helped Egypt’s stock market rebound in early trade on Wednesday after three days of falls, while Saudi Arabia’s market barely moved.

The main Cairo stock index climbed 0.8 percent as Qalaa Holdings gained 1.0 percent after saying it had signed agreements with Financial Holdings International to sell its stakes in several non-core units. Qalaa aims to close the deal in December 2015, reducing its consolidated debt by about 800 million Egyptian pounds ($105 million).

Orascom Telecom rose 1.2 percent after reporting a first-quarter net profit of 373.86 million pounds, up from 324.34 million Egyptian pounds a year earlier.

And Egyptian Resorts surged 3.1 percent after saying its board had approved land sales worth $48.7 million.

The overall Egyptian market has been in a downtrend since late May, losing 6 percent, after failing to stage a sustained rally when the government suspended a capital gains tax in mid-May.

The Saudi stock index was unchanged as a 1.3 percent gain by Knowledge Economic City was offset by a 2.3 percent pull-back by Saudi Automotive Services, which had soared since mid-May on news of a new corporate financing package but began falling sharply on Tuesday. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

