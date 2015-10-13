MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi knocked back by oil prices, Egypt mixed

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market retreated moderately early on Tuesday because of a plunge of oil prices, while Egypt’s market moved little after four days of gains.

Brent crude oil sank 5.3 percent to below $50 a barrel on Monday, denting - though not destroying - hopes that oil prices had finally bottomed out.

The Saudi stock index slipped 0.3 percent in the opening minutes as top petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries, which had jumped 12 percent in the past four days because of stronger oil prices, fell back 0.6 percent.

Some other petchems stayed firm, however, with Saudi Kayan edging up 0.5 percent. Arab National Bank, the kingdom’s seventh-largest lender by assets, dropped 1.1 percent after reporting a 2.2 percent rise in third-quarter profit, marginally missing analysts’ forecasts.

Egypt’s index edged down 0.1 percent as the market’s rebound slowed because of soft global equity markets, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 1 percent.

Nevertheless, the market remains technically bullish after the index established an uptrend channel from its August low. Trading volume in the past few days has jumped to its highest levels this year, another positive technical sign.

Real estate developer Emaar Misr rose 1.9 percent after saying its post of non-executive chairman, held by Mohamed Alabbar, would be converted to an executive post. Alabbar founded Dubai’s Emaar Properties, parent of Emaar Misr. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Tom Heneghan)