MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi slips as SABIC falls ahead of Q2 results

DUBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market barely moved in early trade on Thursday as heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) fell and investors focused on smaller stocks such as insurance companies which have already reported their earnings.

The main Saudi index inched down 0.1 percent and SABIC, down 0.7 percent, was the main drag. The company is expected to report second-quarter results on Sunday, although some of its subsidiaries have already posted their own reports.

Yanbu National Petrochemical Co and Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co have both reported year-on-year declines in second-quarter earnings, although the falls were not as big as some analysts had expected.

Electrical Industries Co fell 2.8 percent following a 55 percent drop in second-quarter profit.

The top gainer on Thursday was insurance company Buruj , which surged 6.9 percent after posting a profit before zakat of 14.4 million riyals ($3.8 million) in the second quarter compared with a loss of 0.2 million riyals a year earlier.

Most other stocks in the sector also rose and the insurance sector index climbed 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)