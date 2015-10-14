FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi soft in early trade as Q3 earnings released
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 14, 2015 / 8:52 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi soft in early trade as Q3 earnings released

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market was slightly softer in early trade on Wednesday because of weak petrochemical shares, while some second-tier stocks moved in response to third-quarter earnings.

Top petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries edged down 0.3 percent. A strong rebound in the stock has stalled in the past couple of days after oil prices fell back.

This pushed the Saudi equity index down 0.3 percent in the opening minutes of Wednesday to 7,752 points, retreating further from technical resistance at 7,812-7,953 points, its highs in September and at the end of August.

Jazan Development gained 1.8 percent after saying its third-quarter net profit more than doubled from a year earlier.

But National Company for Glass Industries sank 4.0 percent after reporting a 63 percent plunge in quarterly profit.

Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.