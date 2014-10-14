FACTBOX-Major U.S. indexes fall through key levels

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. market has been hit hard in recent days, with the S&P 500 registering its worst three-day slide since 2011, before buyers emerged on Tuesday.

On Monday, the benchmark S&P 500 closed below its 200-day moving average, an important measure of the longer-term trend in the equity market, for the first time since Nov. 16, 2012.

The Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq Composite have also fallen below support levels, while the Russell 2000 has entered correction territory, defined as a decline of more than 10 percent from the high.

“This is the most back-and-forth activity we’ve seen since 2011,” said Frank Cappelleri, technical market analyst and trader at Instinet LLC. “We shouldn’t discount the chance of volatility sticking around for a while.”

The following factbox shows the percentage of stocks trading below their 200-day moving average and an index’s measure of “relative strength,” a technical indicator that identifies possible shifts in momentum. An “oversold” index is one that technical analysts see as likely to rebound before long; an “overbought” index is in danger of declines.

Here are technical indicators that show the current condition of the major U.S. indexes:

DOW INDUSTRIALS Decline from closing high through Monday: 5.5 percent Below 200-day moving average? Yes - 270 points below Relative Strength Index: 44, suggesting the market is neutral Percentage of stocks below 200-day moving average: 43.3 percent, according to Interactive Brokers LLC Support Level: 16,015, according to Cappelleri

S&P 500 Decline from closing high through Monday: 6.8 percent Below 200-day moving average? Yes - 32 points below Relative Strength Index: 40, near neutral Percentage of stocks below 200-day moving average: 58.6 percent, according to Interactive Brokers LLC Support Level: About 1,850

NASDAQ COMPOSITE Decline from 2014 high through Monday: 6.4 percent Below 200-day moving average? Yes - 87 points below Relative Strength Index: 40, near neutral Percentage of stocks below 200-day moving average: 72.1 percent, according to Interactive Brokers LLC Support Level: Near 4,200

RUSSELL 2000: Decline from closing high through Monday: 14.2 percent Below 200-day moving average? Yes - 100 points below Relative Strength Index: 35, near oversold levels, meaning there could be a rebound Percentage of stocks below 200-day moving average: 72.7 percent, according to Interactive Brokers LLC Support Level: About 1,037