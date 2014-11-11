FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYSE says short interest down 2.15 pct in late October
November 11, 2014 / 9:46 PM / 3 years ago

NYSE says short interest down 2.15 pct in late October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange fell 2.15 percent in the second half of October, the exchange said on Tuesday.

As of Oct. 31, short interest fell to about 15.448 billion shares, compared with 15.787 billion shares as of Oct. 15.

Investors who sell securities “short” borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, editing by G Crosse)

