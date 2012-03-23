US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Short-term bullish views ease

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - Short-term bullish investors in the small- and mid-cap market eased in the latest quarter but that is not enough to suggest a top in the market, according to a survey by Credit Suisse.

Small- and mid-cap stocks have led the recent equity market rally. The Russell 2000 has rallied 36 percent since a low in October. However, recent churning action and a waning of the sector’s outperformance to larger peers has been a concern.

The index ended its second week of back-to-back gains after gaining 1.1 percent on Friday. The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 0.6 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index rose 1 percent.

Credit Suisse’s survey shows that the proportion of investors expecting small and mid caps to gain over the next three months fell to 45 percent from 58 percent in the previous quarter. Still, those expecting gains over the next six to 12 months jumped to 80 percent from 69 percent.

“Short-term bulls eased for 2 surveys in a row prior to the April 2011 equity market peak, suggesting that the recent deterioration on its own, while not a great sign, isn’t enough to call a peak in the market,” said Lori Calvasina, who heads up Credit Suisse’s small- and mid-cap research team in New York.

Some investors read sentiment surveys as a contrarian indicator, looking for high levels of bullishness to indicate a market top on the grounds that the herd is rarely right and that high levels of bullishness suggests buying has run its course.

Small- and mid-cap energy shares were among the strongest gainers on Friday after falling in the last session. The sectors were helped by gains in commodities such as copper and oil.

The S&P’s small-cap energy sector index rose 3 percent, led by Comstock Resources Inc, up 7.7 percent to $17.24. The company gave an update on a series of divestitures and said it sold 1.2 million of the 1.8 million shares of Stone Energy Corporation.

The mid-cap energy sector rose 1.8 percent. Superior Energy was the top gainer there, adding 4.3 percent to $27.03.