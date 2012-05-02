FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Earnings help market edge higher
May 2, 2012 / 10:15 PM / in 5 years

US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Earnings help market edge higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - Mid- and smallcap stocks rose slightly on Wednesday after better-than-expected results and outlooks from companies including American Eagle and TW Telecom.

American Eagle Outfitters shares jumped 16.8 percent to close at a more than four-year high of $20.90 after the teen clothing retailer sharply raised its profit estimate for the latest quarter.

The company led gains in the S&P midcap consumer discretionary sector, which jumped 1.84 percent on the day.

TW Telecom jumped 5.1 percent to end at $22.69 a day after posting results that beat expectations handily.

The S&P MidCap 400 index edged up 0.19 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index rose 0.53 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 dipped 0.25 percent.

Among smallcaps, pizza chain Papa John’s International Inc shares soared 19.9 percent to $47.36 after it late Tuesday posted results that trounced expectations.

Papa John’s was the biggest gainer among the S&P smallcap discretionaries, which rose 1.52 percent.

On the downside, midcap Arch Coal Inc posted late Tuesday an operating loss, cut its sales forecast and slashed its dividend because of weak coal prices and slumping demand from utilities, and its shares tumbled 7.8 percent to $8.50.

