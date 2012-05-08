FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks slip, natgas company results disappoint
May 8, 2012 / 10:13 PM / in 5 years

US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks slip, natgas company results disappoint

Caroline Valetkevitch

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - Mid- and smallcap stocks edged lower on Tuesday, with shares of natural gas companies including Clean Energy Fuels falling after results disappointed investors.

Clean Energy shares fell 6.9 percent to $16.71 after the natural gas provider posted weaker-than-expected revenue for the first quarter, even though its loss was narrower than expected.

Quicksilver Resources fell as much as 13 percent before ending up 0.6 percent at $4.66, after the gas-focused company forecast lower second-quarter output. The company also posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

Shares of natural gas companies have been hit by lower natural gas prices and excess supply.

On the up side, after the bell, shares of online jewelry retailer Blue Nile jumped 9.2 percent to $29.78 following the release of results.

The S&P MidCap 400 index was down 0.2 percent on the day, while the S&P SmallCap 600 index was down 0.06 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was down 0.4 percent.

The market rebounded from sharp earlier losses, as investors snapped up bargains.

“Investors seemed to be observing that the stocks appear unnaturally inexpensive and for that reason stepped up to rescue what otherwise would have been a pretty uncomfortable day,” said Lawrence Creatura, portfolio manager at Federated Clover Investment Advisors in Rochester, New York.

