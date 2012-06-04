US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks tick down with eyes on Europe

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - Mid- and smallcap stocks edged lower on Monday as investors kept a wary eye on developments in Europe, with gains in consumer stocks nearly offsetting declines in cyclical sectors.

Softening economies around the world alongside Europe’s intensifying debt crisis have sent investors away from stocks and commodities and into the relative safety of government bonds. The broad Russell 2000 index turned negative for the year last week.

“The news flow out of Europe wasn’t all that terrible, commodities bounced back,” said Gary Bradshaw, portfolio manager at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas.

“Some of the more defensive names in small caps were up, it’s just a rally in an oversold market,” he said.

Bradshaw said he was still bullish and adding to his holdings as prices have kept going lower.

The S&P MidCap 400 index fell 0.54 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index edged 0.02 percent lower, same as the Russell 2000 In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was flat for the day, gaining 0.01 percent.

Delta led declines in the air carriers sector with an 11.6 percent drop after posting its May monthly performance results. Midcap JetBlue was down 4.3 percent to $4.93. JetBlue is still up more than 20 percent from the five month low hit mid-May. The S&P midcap industrial sector lost 1.2 percent.

Among the day’s winners, midcaps Green Mountain Coffee Roasters added 4.7 percent to $23.48 and Monster Beverage Corp gained 3.6 percent to $73.11.