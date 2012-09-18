FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Energy shares lose ground a 2nd day
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 9:51 PM / 5 years ago

US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Energy shares lose ground a 2nd day

Caroline Valetkevitch

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Small- and mid-capitalization stocks declined on Tuesday, led by a drop in energy shares as falling oil prices weighed the sector for a second day.

In the energy patch, shares of Forest Oil dropped 2.7 percent to $8.57 while shares of Northern Oil and Gas fell 2.4 percent to $18.57. The S&P mid-cap energy index was down 1.6 percent.

Oil futures fell for a second straight session, weighed down by concerns about lackluster economic growth and indications that OPEC’s top producer Saudi Arabia is working to drive down prices. U.S. October crude fell $1.33 to settle at $95.29 a barrel.

Also among the day’s top decliners, shares of HNI CORP plunged 15.1 percent to $26.05, a day after the company said its third-quarter adjusted profit would miss its own forecast on lower-than-expected demand in its office supply business.

The S&P MidCap 400 index slipped 0.6 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index dipped 0.1 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 ended down 0.1 percent.

The mid-cap consumer discretionary index also underperformed the broader indexes, ending down 1.2 percent.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor dropped 8.4 percent to $43.95 after StreetInsider.com quoted Sterne Agee & Leach analyst Sam Poser as saying in a note that the company’s popular UGG brand’s sales are off to a slow start in the fall season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.