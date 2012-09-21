FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks end flat to higher; KB Home jumps
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2012 / 11:21 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks end flat to higher; KB Home jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Small- and mid-capitalization stocks were flat to slightly higher on Friday, helped by a steep jump in KB Home shares after it surprised investors by posting a quarterly profit.

KB Home shares rose 16.4 percent to end at $15.26 after its report, which also said its revenue backlog rose to its highest level since the peak of the financial crisis.

The news follows recent economic reports showing the housing market was finally gaining momentum. Earlier this week, data showed U.S. home resales rose in August to their highest rate in more than two years. An index of housing shares is up 62.2 percent since the start of the year.

The S&P MidCap 400 index was flat while the S&P SmallCap 600 index was up 0.3 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was down 0.01 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.