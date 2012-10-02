FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks end flat to up; RadioShack extends slide
October 2, 2012 / 10:40 PM / 5 years ago

US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks end flat to up; RadioShack extends slide

Caroline Valetkevitch

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Small- and mid-capitalization stocks were flat to higher o n Tuesday, though shares of RadioShack extended their recent losing streak.

Shares of RadioShack dropped 13.3 percent to $2.02 and have lost more than 20 percent since last Wednesday, when its chief executive stepped down. The electronics retailer also said last Thursday it raised $100 million in a new term loan, carrying an interest rate of 11 percent.

Another of the day’s top decliners was Skechers USA, whose shares fell 12.7 percent to $17.78 after Susquehanna Financial Group cut the shoemaker’s price target to $18 from $19, citing challenges in earning back shelf space after the fallout from its toning segment.

On the plus side, shares of Comstock Resources gained 3.7 percent to $19.99 after FBR Capital Markets raised the company’s price target to $26 from $15.

The S&P MidCap 400 index was up 0.3 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index was down 0.03 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was up 0.09 percent.

