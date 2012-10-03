FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Energy shares drag as oil prices fall
October 3, 2012 / 11:01 PM / in 5 years

US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Energy shares drag as oil prices fall

Caroline Valetkevitch

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Small- and mid-capitalization stocks were flat to slightly lower on Wednesday as shares of oil companies sank in line with a sharp fall in oil prices.

The S&P MidCap 400 energy index ended down 3.1 percent, matching the slide in Brent crude oil prices, which settled at $108.17 a barrel.

Shares of Superior Energy Services were down 6 percent at $19.14. The company late on Tuesday estimated a weak third-quarter profit as operations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico were hit by Hurricane Isaac.

Also in the energy sector, shares of Oil States International were down 5 percent at $75.10 and Swift Energy declined 8.4 percent to $19.23.

The S&P MidCap 400 index closed up 0.02 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index was down 0.3 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 endeds up 0.4 percent.

