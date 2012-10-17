FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Housing data boosts homebuilder shares
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2012 / 9:31 PM / in 5 years

US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Housing data boosts homebuilder shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Small- and mid-capitalization companies climbed on Wednesday, helped by gains in shares of homebuilders after stronger-than-expected data on U.S. housing starts.

Shares of KB Home gained 8.7 percent to $16.76 while shares of Lennar rose 2.2 percent to $38.13 and shares of Ryland were up 4.1 percent at $32.28.

Housing starts increased 15 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 872,000 units, beating even the most optimistic forecasts on Wall Street, Commerce Department data showed on Wednesday.

Among other rising homebuilder shares, Toll Brothers’ stock was up 1.8 percent at $34.45.

The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 0.8 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index climbed 0.9 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was up 0.4 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.