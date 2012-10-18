FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2012 / 9:47 PM / 5 years ago

US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks decline as results disappoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Small- and mid-capitalization companies fell on Thursday as corporate earnings results from companies including Cypress Semiconductor disappointed investors.

Cypress shares declined 8.2 percent to $10.07 while shares of Reinsurance Group of America dropped 10.8 percent to $53.51. Reinsurance reported results late Wednesday and a number of brokerages including Barclays cut their price target on the company.

Also falling sharply were shares of dental products maker Align Technology, which forecast fourth-quarter earnings well below Wall Street estimates as sales of its trademark invisible braces, Invisalign, fell short of expectations.

Align Technology shares dropped 20.4 percent to $28.18.

The S&P MidCap 400 index was down 0.06 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index was down 0.5 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 ended down 0.2 percent.

