FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks drop; education shares lead declines
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2012 / 10:16 PM / in 5 years

U.S. SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks drop; education shares lead declines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Small- and mid-capitalization stocks fell more than 1 percent on Friday, with shares of for-profit education companies among the biggest percentage decliners following a weak forecast from Apollo Group Inc earlier this week.

Apollo shares were down 3.7 percent at $20.39, while the shares of Corinthian Colleges Inc were down 8.1 percent at $2.51 and Strayer Education Inc shares were down 8.5 percent at $56.38.

Apollo’s stock fell to an 11-year low earlier this week after it announced plans to cut jobs and shut 25 campuses because of lower student enrollment. The company also forecast a weak 2013.

The S&P MidCap 400 index fell 1.4 percent, while the S&P SmallCap 600 index dropped 1.7 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 ended down 1.7 percent.

Among other big decliners, Guess Inc shares tumbled 6.2 percent to $24.96 after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of the clothing maker with an underweight rating.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.