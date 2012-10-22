US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks edge lower, OSG tanks

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Mid- and smallcap stocks edged lower on Monday with energy shares a major weight as tanker OSG lost almost two-thirds of its market value.

Shares of smallcap Overseas Shipholding Group plunged 62 percent after the world’s No. 2 independent tanker operator by fleet size said it was evaluating whether or not to file for bankruptcy protection and that it may have to restate results for at least three years.

The stock lost more than a third of its value last week on speculation that talks with lenders had stalled. The S&P smallcap energy sector fell more than 1 percent Monday.

OSG’s decline more than offset gains in coal miners after Peabody Energy’s profit handily beat analysts’ estimates as cost cuts started to pay off and sales volumes in Australia climbed. Smallcap Cloud Peak Energy added 1 percent to $19.99 and midcap Arch Coal added 6.3 percent to $8.41.

The S&P MidCap 400 index fell 0.2 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index edged down 0.09 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 eked a 0.04 percent gain.

Shares of Supervalu Inc jumped 44.7 percent to $3.17 on news Cerberus Capital Management is working on a takeover bid for the troubled supermarket operator and has held talks with lenders to line up financing.

PetMed Express Inc jumped 10.3 percent to $11.15 after the pet pharmacy reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit as expenses fell.