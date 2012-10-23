FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks led down by energy, but tech up
October 23, 2012 / 10:46 PM / 5 years ago

US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks led down by energy, but tech up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Midcap and smallcap stocks fell on Tuesday, but strong results from technology companies helped stem losses and benchmarks outperformed the broader market.

Energy shares led declines, with offshore energy company Helix Energy Solutions Group down 7.5 percent to $17.47 a day after posting results.

Among energy smallcaps, Comstock Resources dropped 5.5 percent to $18.72 and Swift Energy lost 4.3 percent to $16.93.

The S&P energy midcaps fell 2.4 percent and energy smallcaps fell 1.2 percent.

The S&P MidCap 400 index declined 0.66 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 0.43 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 dropped 1.44 percent.

Lexmark International shares rose 4 percent to $22.52 after the printer maker reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings due to lower restructuring charges and said margins were rising.

Shares of Power Integrations jumped 6.9 percent to $29.27 after Sterne Agee raised its rating on the stock to “buy” from “neutral.”

Technology midcaps gained 0.4 percent and tech smallcaps edged up 0.2 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
