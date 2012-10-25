FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks edge up led by consumer staples
October 25, 2012 / 10:45 PM / 5 years ago

US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks edge up led by consumer staples

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mid- and smallcap stocks edged higher on Thursday following five days of declines, the turnaround led by consumer staples shares after food producer Ingredion posted strong results.

Ingredion Inc shares gained 7.9 percent to close at $59.33, leading the consumer staple midcaps, which gained 1.5 percent. Supervalu rose 3.8 percent to $3.03 and Smith Foods added 2.2 percent to $20.73.

Discretionary stocks weighed, as shares of The New York Times Co tumbled 22 percent to $8.31 after the company posted worse-than-expected results as advertisers cut spending on both print and digital outlets.

Shares of Gardner Denver jumped 20.5 percent to $66 after Reuters reported the industrial machinery maker is exploring a sale and has drawn initial interest from several major private equity firms in a deal that would top $3.5 billion.

The S&P MidCap 400 index edged up 0.17 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index rose 0.32 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent.

Crocs Inc fell 21.2 percent to $12.76, a day after the shoemaker said weakness in Europe hurt its third-quarter revenue, and forecast fourth-quarter results below analysts’ expectations.

PSS World Medical jumped 32.3 percent to $28.57 after U.S. drug wholesaler McKesson Corp struck a deal to buy the medical products distributor for $1.46 billion.

