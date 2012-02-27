US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Energy shares fall alongside crude oil

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Energy shares in the small and mid-capitalization space were lower on Monday as crude oil prices retreated following a recent sharp rise.

Stocks were broadly flat, recovering from early lows as investors continued to view equities as the most undervalued asset class despite persisting concerns about Europe and other headwinds.

Crude oil fell 1 percent, on track for its first daily decline following seven straight days of advances. Oil prices are up more than 10 percent so far this month, with investors concerned that possible geopolitical confrontations in the Middle East could disrupt oil flows from suppliers in the Gulf.

“Speculators have driven the rise in crude oil because of the political concerns, and those speculators are taking a pause today because the price has gotten inflated,” said Eric Kuby, chief investment officer at North Star Investment Management Corp in Chicago.

Mid-cap energy shares fell 1.1 percent and were the weakest mid-cap sector. The small-cap equivalent lost 0.8 percent. Among the most active names, Dril-Quip Inc lost 4 percent to $73.22 and World Fuel Services Corp fell 2 percent to $42.89.

Quicksilver Resources Inc lost 5.6 percent to $5.74 after reporting a weak fourth-quarter profit and forecasting sequential drop in production.

The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 0.2 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index was flat. The benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent, recovering from losses earlier in the day.

“We were off to a bad start but people keep rotating into equities because they seem to be the best deal out there,” Kuby said.

Among the day’s strongest sectors, mid-cap consumer discretionary stocks rose 0.5 percent and small-cap financials rose 0.3 percent.

In company news, Arch Coal Inc fell 2.9 percent to $13.88 after saying Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Steven Leer will retire as CEO effective April 26 and will be succeeded by President and Chief Operating Officer John Eaves.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co rallied 12 percent to $17.52 after posting a higher fourth-quarter profit, helped by a one-time tax-related gain.