UPDATE 1-US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Coal companies weigh after China forecast

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - Mid-capitalization stocks declined on Monday, led down by shares of coal miners after China cut its growth target, while small-caps edged slightly higher.

Shares of Patriot Coal lost 7.7 percent to $6.36 while shares of Arch Coal slid 5.4 percent to $12.20. Both were among top percentage decliners for the day.

Among other decliners were shares of construction equipment maker Terex Corp, down 4.8 percent at $23.31, and shares of Century Aluminum, down 6.1 percent at $9.28.

China lowered its 2012 growth target to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent and made expanding consumer demand its top priority, as Beijing looks to shrink the economy’s reliance on external spending and foreign capital.

The news weighed on coal and other energy-related companies because it could mean less demand from China, the world’s second-largest economy.

Adding to worries for coal companies, U.S. natural gas futures tumbled 4 percent on concerns over inventories and mild weather.

Shares of Quicksilver Resources, a company that extracts oil and gas from unconventional reservoirs in the United States, slid 5.7 percent to $5.

“A lot of the basic materials stocks are down pretty mch acorss the board. I think there’s some worries about what the real long-term sustainable rate of growth will be in the Chinese market,” said Eric Marshall, director of research at Hodges Capital Management, in Dallas.

“Energy companies are taking the brunt of it.”

The S&P MidCap 400 index declined 0.4 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index rose 0.2 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 dropped 0.4 percent.

Marshall said smaller-cap names could also be seeing some profit-taking after a big run up since the start of the year. The S&P MidCap 400 index is up 10.8 percent since the end of December, while the S&P 500 is up 8.5 percent in that period.

“There’s some consolidation that needs to occur,” he said. “But I think underlying improvement in business fundamentals is still intact, and I think now is the time during pullbacks to take a hard look at what you own,” and add some shares.

Among advancers, aluminum wheel maker Superior Industries International Inc posted a jump in quarterly profit, boosted by an income tax benefit, and its shares gained 6.4 percent to $18.95.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises rose 8.1 percent to $14.98 after brokerage Baird raised its rating on the company to “outperform.”