US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks gain, Hot Topic forecast helps
March 8, 2012

US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks gain, Hot Topic forecast helps

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Caroline Valetkevitch	
    NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - Small- and
mid-capitalization stocks climbed on Thursday, helped by a
strong forecast from retailer Hot Topic that added to
optimism about earnings growth for smaller companies.	
    The gains also helped to cut into losses for the week, with
the S&P 400 and 600 both now nearly flat for the week, and the
market looking less likely headed for a correction that many
strategists have been predicting.	
     "Companies are pretty reasonably valued here so I'm very
comfortable with that. Everyone is looking for a correction here
(which) just tells me we're ... going to have another leg up,"
Scott Billeaudeau, portfolio manager, Fifth Third Asset
Management in Minneapolis.	
    The S&P 400 has gained 25 percent since the start of
October, but the index ended last year down 3.1 percent. The S&P
500 ended 2011 virtually unchanged.	
    Shares of Hot Topic Inc rose to a three-year high
and were among the session's top percentage gainers after the
teen apparel retailer forecast first-quarter profits above
market estimates. Its shares shot up 10.7
percent to $9.73.	
    Earnings performance of smaller-cap companies has been much
better received by investors than the performance of larger-cap
names. The percentage of S&P 500 companies exceeding analysts'
earnings expectations is down sharply from recent quarters,
while that percentage has remained stable for the S&P 400 and
600.  	
    Shares of Ciena, up 4.4 percent at $14.63, also
were among top percentage gainers after Stifel and other
brokerages raised their ratings on the stock. The company
earlier this week said it sees a stronger second half of the
year on increased demand.	
    The S&P MidCap 400 index was up 1.13 percent while
the S&P SmallCap 600 index was up 0.91 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was up 0.91 percent.	
    But shares of Kirkland's dropped 5.1 percent to
$15.95 after the company reported results. 	
    Among other declining shares, Men's Wearhouse was
down 1.5 percent at $39.58 after it reported quarterly revenue
that missed analysts' expectations and forecast
lower-than-expected sales for the current quarter.

