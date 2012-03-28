US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks fall after durables, energy drags

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - Mid- and smallcap stocks were lower o n Wednesday after a weaker-than-expected durable goods report and a fall in energy shares on a government proposal for carbon limits.

Energy and materials shares were the worst performing sectors among both mid- and smallcaps after data showed new orders for long-lasting U.S. goods rose modestly in February, indicating first quarter economic growth may be lackluster.

“This wasn’t a huge shot across the bow. Would you have liked it to have been better? Absolutely,” said Scott Billeaudeau, portfolio manager at Fifth Third Asset Management in Minneapolis.

Also weighing on energy shares was a proposal by the Obama administration on Tuesday for stricter emission standards for coal-fired power plants.

Arch Coal Inc slipped 4.9 percent to $10.71 and Patriot Coal Corp declined 4.2 percent to $6.13. The S&P Midcap oil, gas and consumable fuels industry index fell 2.8 percent.

The S&P MidCap 400 index lost 1.2 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 1.1 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 declined 0.9 percent.

Among smallcaps, JoS A Bank Clothiers Inc dropped 8.3 percent to $49.96 after the men’s apparel and accessories retailer said a fall in customer visits and unfavorable weather hurt sales in the current quarter.

Women’s apparel retailer Christopher & Banks Corp slumped 14.4 percent to $2.02 as the biggest percentage drop on the SmallCap index reported its fourth-quarter earnings, which its new chief executive called “clearly disappointing.”