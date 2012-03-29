FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks drop for third day; JetBlue stumbles
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 5:50 PM / 6 years ago

US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks drop for third day; JetBlue stumbles

Chuck Mikolajczak

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - Mid- and smallcap stocks fell o n Thursday as jobless claims data fell short of market expectations and a drop in JetBlue put indexes on track for their third straight decline.

New claims for unemployment benefits fell to a 4-year low last week but were shy of analysts’ expectations and the prior week was revised higher.

“The data is not coming in as hoped and we are in that time frame where there is really no earnings so the news is more economic news than it is company specific news,” said Terry Morris, senior vice president and senior equity manager for National Penn Investors Trust Company in Reading, Pennsylvania.

JetBlue Airways Corp shares dropped 7 percent to$4.86 after German airline Lufthansa disclosed in a filing with the SEC that it would offer notes that could be exchanged for up to 46.7 million shares of JetBlue stock.

Selling was broad-based, with each of the 10 S&P sectors among mid- and smallcaps in negative territory, but the recent declines were not seen as a cause for alarm.

“The market had gone up a lot in the last three months so it’s just natural for it to pull back, I don’t consider it a concern, just taking a healthy pause,” said Morris.

For the quarter, the S&P MidCap 400 index is up more than 12 percent and the S&P SmallCap 600 index is up more than 11 percent.

The S&P MidCap 400 index was off 0.9 percent on the session while the S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 0.8 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 declined 0.7 percent.

Smallcap Texas Industries Inc slumped 7.2 percent to $33.97 after the company posted third-quarter earnings that missed Wall Street expectations.

