US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks rally for 2nd day after sell-off
April 12, 2012 / 6:01 PM / 5 years ago

US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks rally for 2nd day after sell-off

Chuck Mikolajczak

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - Small- and mid-cap stocks were on track for their second straight advance on Thursday, as investors moved in to pick up equities that had become cheap after a string of losses.

In afternoon trading, S&P indexes of small- and mid-cap stocks had climbed between 1.5 percent and 1.9 percent.

Before Wednesday’s gains, the S&P MidCap 400 index had fallen 5.3 percent over the previous four sessions, while the S&P SmallCap 600 had lost 6.4 percent over five days.

But many analysts had been anticipating a pullback after both indexes climbed more than 10 percent in the first quarter of the year, giving investors who had missed out on the rally a chance to catch up.

“We’ve got a two-day bounce and now the real arbiter is tomorrow - the last day of the week - do they bounce, is this for real, or do they fade into a failure tomorrow?” said Shawn Hackett, president of Hackett Financial Advisors in Boynton Beach, Florida.

“That will really be the test if this was a small correction on the way to new highs or if this was a brief respite before we go much lower.”

The S&P MidCap 400 index jumped 1.86 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index rose 1.52 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 gained 1.22 percent.

Even with the gains over the past two sessions, both indexes had yet to retake their 50-day moving average, a key support level that was broken earlier in the week.

Mid-cap Cytec Industries Inc surged 12.2 percent to $64.50 after the specialty chemicals maker said it made an offer valued at about $439 million for British aerospace parts supplier Umeco Plc, in an attempt to build on its advanced composites businesses.

Fellow mid-cap Wabtec Corp spiked 6.6 percent to $76.00 after the maker of locomotive, freight car and passenger transit vehicle parts raised its 2012 outlook due to higher demand.

