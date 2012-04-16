FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Endocyte doubles on Merck deal, boosts stocks
April 16, 2012 / 8:45 PM / 5 years ago

US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Endocyte doubles on Merck deal, boosts stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - Shares of mid-and smallcap stocks rose on Monday, led by a doubling in the shares of Endocyte after it reached a cancer drug deal with Merck.

Endocyte Inc said Merck & Co Inc had acquired the development and marketing rights of its experimental cancer drug the latest in the string of licensing deals by Merck, the No. 2 U.S. drugmaker, to beef up its cancer drug pipeline.

Shares of Endocyte, which had a market capitalization of about $136.18 million before the deal, rose 101 percent to close at $7.62, after earlier rising as high as $8.20. It was the biggest percentage gainer on the Nasdaq.

Endocyte, which is responsible for a majority of the funding and completion of a late-stage ovarian cancer trial of the drug, will receive $120 million in cash and up to $880 million in milestone payments.

In other stocks, shares of Edelman Financial Group Inc jumped 41 percent to $8.74 after the wealth management company said Lee Equity Partners LLC had offered to take the company private in a deal valued at about $258 million.

The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 0.1 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index gained 0.4 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 closed down 0.1 percent.

