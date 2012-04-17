FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks higher on earnings, M&A deal
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 8:50 PM / 5 years ago

US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks higher on earnings, M&A deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - Shares of mid-and smallcap stocks rose o n T uesday on solid corporate earnings and an M&A deal that gave a boost to investor sentiment.

Audio technology company DTS Inc said it will buy SRS Labs in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $148 million, including acquired cash, to expand its portfolio of audio-related patents and trademarks.

Shares of SRS Labs jumped 37 percent to $9.39 and DTS shares rose 1.6 percent to $30.24.

First Solar Inc shares gained 10.3 percent to $22.96 after the company said it would cut production of its thin-film solar panels and slash 2,000 jobs, or about 30 percent of its work force, as the largest U.S. solar panel maker speeds up its cost-cutting efforts to keep pace with steep declines in prices.

In earnings news, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc rose 12.8 percent to $45.05 after the company forecast an adjusted quarterly profit above analysts’ estimates, helped primarily by an increase in pharmaceutical packaging sales.

McMoran Exploration Co rose 3.8 percent to $9.05 after the oil and natural gas producer posted a fourth-quarter loss and forecast a 28 percent fall in full-year output, as it struggles to start commercial production from a new well in the Gulf of Mexico.

The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 1.7 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index gained 1.6 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 closed up 1.6 percent.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.