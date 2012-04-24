FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Earnings lift market after big drop
#Market News
April 24, 2012 / 9:21 PM / 5 years ago

US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Earnings lift market after big drop

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - Mid- and small-cap stocks rose on Tuesday following steep declines in the previous session, boosted by strong earnings.

Align Technology Inc jumped 15.7 percent to $31.76 a day after the dental products maker posted quarterly results that beat market expectations and forecast a strong second quarter.

J&J Snack Foods led small-cap consumer staples shares higher as it soared 13.8 percent to $55.68 after hitting an all-time high of $57.64 after reporting earnings late on Monday.

“There’s good growth in the corporate sector,” said Doug Cannon, president and chief investment officer of Texas First Capital Management Co in Houston.

“People are having a little more faith in the economy.”

Continuing a recent trend of mixed U.S. economic numbers, February home prices rose for the first time in 10 months while a measure of consumer confidence last month fell more than expected.

The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 0.3 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index added 0.7 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 gained 0.4 percent.

Both small- and mid-cap indexes fell more than 1 percent Monday.

On the downside, Ceradyne Inc fell 14.6 percent to $26.57 after the ceramic component maker posted quarterly results below analysts’ expectations and slashed its full-year outlook.

Capella Education Co’s fell 8.8 percent to $31.38 as the for-profit college chain’s student sign-ups slid for the sixth straight quarter and it forecast more declines.

