US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Rebalancing dictates trade in small names

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - Mid- and small-cap stocks rebounded on Friday after more than 2 percent declines in major benchmarks the previous session, with the rebalancing of the Russell indexes accounting for heavy volume at the end of the day.

Russell’s annual reconstitution of its indexes, including the Russell 3000, went smoothly this year, according to a firm spokesman, with little volatility.

The broad index is composed of most stocks traded in U.S. exchanges, including plenty of small- and mid-caps. Roughly $3.9 trillion are benchmarked to Russell indexes globally.

Among the stocks added this time was Facebook Inc, which rose 3.8 percent to $33.05 a share. The stock was the largest addition to the Russell 3000 by market cap, as it sold stock for the first time in May. Facebook has rebounded from a rough start that saw it fall to $25.52 on June 6. It remains nearly $5 below its original offering price.

The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 0.6 percent after a 2.7 decline Thursday. The S&P SmallCap 600 index added 1.3 percent following a 2.6 percent drop. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks bounced back from a 2.5 percent decline Thursday to gain 1.4 percent.

One of the day’s biggest losers was Old Republic, which lost 12 percent to $9.27 a share, after the insurance company said it would not spin off its RFIG subsidiary.

The Russell rebalancing is done after the closing bell, but billions of dollars worth of trades crossed the tape at the close. On the Nasdaq, more than 687.8 million Nasdaq-listed shares worth $9.5 billion crossed the tape in 1.15 seconds at 4 p.m.

About 9.7 billion shares changed hands on major U.S. exchanges Friday, an increase from recent market volume, which has been anemic, but below the levels seen on the day Russell rebalanced in 2010 and 2011.

The indexes are rebalanced every year to make sure they reflect the shifts in the broader market. Russell has already published two lists of expected additions and deletions.

The median market capitalization for Russell 3000 stocks fell to $910 million from $1.04 billion to $910 million, Russell said.