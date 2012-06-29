FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2012 / 8:57 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks post best day since December

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Caroline Valetkevitch
    NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Small- and mid-capitalization
stocks climbed more than 2 percent on Friday and posted their
best daily percentage gains since Dec. 20, with energy shares
leading the charge higher following a 9 percent jump in oil
prices.
    As with the larger-cap market, however, small- and mid-cap
indexes closed out the quarter on Friday with losses. The S&P
400 mid-cap index was down 5.3 percent for the last three months
and the S&P 600 small-cap was down 3.9 percent.
    For the day, shares of SM Energy were up 7.2 percent
at $49.11 while shares of Oil States were up 4.9 percent
at $66.20. Superior Energy gained 4.9 percent to $20.23.
    The S&P mid-cap index of energy shares jumped 4.9
percent, while the S&P small-cap energy index rose 4.7
percent.
    NYMEX crude for August delivery settled at $84.96 a
barrel, after soaring $7.27, or 9.36 percent on the day.
    The S&P MidCap 400 index jumped 2.8 percent for the
day, while the S&P SmallCap 600 index gained 3 percent.
In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 ended up 2.5
percent.
    For the month, the small-cap index gained 4 percent and the
mid-cap index rose 1.7 percent.
    Among other advancers, shares of Tibco Software 
gained 11.5 percent to $29.92 after the company reported
second-quarter results above analysts' expectations, helped by
higher revenue from new licenses.

