UPDATE 1-US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks post best day since December

By Caroline Valetkevitch NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Small- and mid-capitalization stocks climbed more than 2 percent on Friday and posted their best daily percentage gains since Dec. 20, with energy shares leading the charge higher following a 9 percent jump in oil prices. As with the larger-cap market, however, small- and mid-cap indexes closed out the quarter on Friday with losses. The S&P 400 mid-cap index was down 5.3 percent for the last three months and the S&P 600 small-cap was down 3.9 percent. For the day, shares of SM Energy were up 7.2 percent at $49.11 while shares of Oil States were up 4.9 percent at $66.20. Superior Energy gained 4.9 percent to $20.23. The S&P mid-cap index of energy shares jumped 4.9 percent, while the S&P small-cap energy index rose 4.7 percent. NYMEX crude for August delivery settled at $84.96 a barrel, after soaring $7.27, or 9.36 percent on the day. The S&P MidCap 400 index jumped 2.8 percent for the day, while the S&P SmallCap 600 index gained 3 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 ended up 2.5 percent. For the month, the small-cap index gained 4 percent and the mid-cap index rose 1.7 percent. Among other advancers, shares of Tibco Software gained 11.5 percent to $29.92 after the company reported second-quarter results above analysts' expectations, helped by higher revenue from new licenses.