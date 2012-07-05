US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks climb modestly ahead of payrolls

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - Mid- and smallcap stocks made modest gains in light trading o n Thursday as investors were reluctant to make big moves ahead of Friday’s payrolls report.

Data showing U.S. private employers picked up hiring in June and the number of new claims for jobless benefits fell last week did little to quell expectations for a tepid jobs report.

The small gains put both the mid- and smallcap indexes on track for their seventh consecutive advance, the longest streak for either in a year.

Volume was light, with many market participants away following Wednesday’s Independence Day holiday.

“People are probably sitting on their hands in front of tomorrow’s number,” said St. Denis Villere III, portfolio manager of the Villere Balanced Fund at Villere & Co in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“There is some decent data today, but a lot of people are out stretching this July 4th weekend into Thursday and Friday, that’s why volume is a little bit light.”

The S&P MidCap 400 index gained 0.3 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index added 0.1 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 dipped 0.05 percent.

Consumer discretionary stocks garnered attention as a host of retailers reported monthly sales results and investors parsed among the winners and losers.

Midcap stock Saks Inc climbed 2.4 percent to $11.18 after the luxury retailer reported same-store sales that beat Wall Street expectations.

Cato Corp, Fred’s Inc and Buckle Inc were among the worst performers on the SmallCap 600 index after posting disappointing sales for June. Cato slumped 10.8 percent to $28.29, Fred’s dropped 4.5 percent to $15.10 and Buckle lost 3.8 percent to $38.13.