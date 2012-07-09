US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks fall on growth concerns, M&A supports

NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - Mid- and smallcap stocks fell on Monday as concerns about the global economy kept investors away from riskier bets but a multibillion dollar deal in the healthcare sector helped limit the decline.

Health insurer stocks rallied on news WellPoint Inc will buy rival Amerigroup Corp for more than $4 billion in a bet on the expansion of the U.S. government’s health plan for the poor.

Amerigroup shares jumped 38.1 percent to $88.84 and midcap Wellcare Health Plans Inc was up 17.8 percent at $62.21, while in the smallcap sphere Molina Healthcare rose 18.6 percent to $27.36 and Centene Corp jumped 19.9 percent to $34.69.

The smaller players gained on speculation that they will be soon snapped up and the S&P mid- and smallcap healthcare sectors gained more than 1 percent each.

But investors were concerned about the global economy after weaker-than-expected Chinese inflation data and a record fall in Japan’s machinery goods orders added on to Friday’s dismal U.S. jobs report.

Some market participants expect the major central banks to continue to support their economies as global data softens, but remain reluctant to commit money to stocks before that action bares fruit.

“Until the market feels the central banks of the world have gotten ahead of the curve, it’s not likely that money is going to want to go out too far on the risk curve, outside of large, safe, multinational stocks,” said Shawn Hackett, president at Hackett Financial Advisors in Boynton Beach, Florida.

The S&P MidCap 400 index fell 0.6 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 0.4 percent. The Russell 2000 index lost 0.5 percent.

Also in the healthcare sector, Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc jumped 14 percent to $57.25 after the company reported strong second-quarter sales of its flagship multiple sclerosis drug.