US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Data, outlooks pull stocks lower

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - Mid- and small-cap stocks fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday as new data added to evidence of weakness in the global economy and company outlooks weighed on profit expectations.

Healthcare small-caps were pressured as drug maker Questor Pharmaceutical slumped much as 24 percent after well-known short-seller Citron Research raised questions about the marketing of the company’s flagship multiple sclerosis drug.

U.S. engine maker Cummins cut its full-year sales forecast, following similar revised outlooks from Applied Materials and Advanced Micro Devices that clouded market expectations on corporate earnings.

France’s industrial output slumped in May while China’s June trade data showed the world’s second largest economy’s imports rose at only half the pace expected. In the United States, small businesses’ confidence in the economy’s future declined in June by the most in two years.

“Energy, technology stocks, those that benefit from an improving economy are being hit the hardest,” said Gary Bradshaw, portfolio manager at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas.

The data “brings up the thought of recession and obviously the market is reacting somewhat to that,” he said. “I think the underlying economy will still grow at 2 percent, which ain’t great but it’s certainly not recession-like.”

The S&P MidCap 400 index fell 1.4 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 1.3 percent. The Russell 2000 index slid 1.45 percent.

James River Coal fell 28 percent to $2.07 a day after Patriot Coal filed for bankruptcy, the first U.S. coal producer to seek court protection since prices began to plummet as electricity producers turned to cheaper natural gas.

Shares of Mako Surgical Corp tumbled 43 percent to $14.12 after the device maker reported lower-than-expected sales of its surgical robot for the second quarter in a row and cut its sales forecast for the full year.