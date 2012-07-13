US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Stocks rally but close the week lower

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - Mid- and small cap stocks rallied on Friday as bank earnings and Chinese data helped trigger a turn in sentiment after a string of market losses.

China’s gross domestic product rose 7.6 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, but the result took the first-half average down to 7.8 percent - below the level that has previously triggered economy-boosting actions by policymakers.

JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo reported strong growth in their mortgage lending businesses and lower loan losses on Friday, offering signs of improvement in the U.S. economy.

“The market was down five or six days in a row, it’s snapping back here,” said Terry Morris, senior equity manager for National Penn Investors Trust Co in Reading, Pennsylvania.

“Part of it came from the news from China. They have plenty of room to ease and that could help.”

He added JPMorgan’s results were having a positive effect on the financial sector, though Friday’s rebound could be just technical as the market was oversold.

The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 1.5 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index added 1.4 percent. The Russell 2000 also gained 1.4 percent.

Still, the three indexes posted weekly losses ranging between 0.3 percent and 0.8 percent.

On Friday, Presidential Life Corp soared 36.7 percent to $13.86 after the insurer said it agreed to be bought by a unit of Apollo-backed Athene Holding Ltd for about $415 million in cash.

Bridgepoint Education’s accreditation authority piled more pressure on the for-profit education provider, stoking investor concern that its Ashford University could lose accreditation and sending its shares down 24.7 percent to $9.77.