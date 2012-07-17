US SMALL/MIDCAPS-Energy gains, but mattress shares turn soft

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Small and midcap stocks rose on Tuesday, led by gains in energy shares, while mattress companies slipped after Mattress Firm Holding cut its sales forecasts.

Shares of energy companies were among the top percentage gainers, helped by gains in oil prices. U.S. August crude rose 79 cents, or 0.89 percent, to settle at $89.22 a barrel.

Shares of Basic Energy were up 5.1 percent at $10.17. On Monday, Howard Weil raised its rating on the company. Shares of Forest Oil jumped 10.5 percent to $6.73 while shares of Cimarex Energy rose 7.5 percent to $57.34 and shares of SM Energy gained 7 percent to $51.67.

Mattress company shares, however, declined after Mattress Firm Holding slashed its second-quarter and full-year sales forecasts.

Mattress Firm shares were down 12.8 percent at $25.96, while shares of Select Comfort fell 8.6 percent to $21.12 and shares of Tempur-Pedic International were down 0.04 percent at $25.31.

Scott Billeaudeau, portfolio manager at Fifth Third Asset Management in Minneapolis, said stocks have already pulled back in advance of the onslaught of earnings reports, so it will be interesting to see how investors react to actual results.

“If you have any beats, do you get paid for it?” he said.

He said investors will be watching for forecasts from companies, but more importantly, the “tone of guidance.”

Among other advancers, shares of advertising distribution company Digital Generation were up 22.8 percent at $11.80 after it said it is reviewing strategic options, including a sale, one month after rebuffing a takeover bid by rival, Extreme Reach Inc.

The S&P MidCap 400 index was up 0.6 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index was up 0.2 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was up 0.7 percent.